The Old Guard

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed several GoT episodes — including fan favorites “Hardhome” and “The Battle of the Bastards” — will serve as showrunner alongside Ryan Condal, cocreator of the USA sci-fi series Colony. During the original show’s run, Sapochnik was known for helming epic battle scenes using as many non-CGI extras as possible.

“We had a group of extras who were insanely loyal to the show and they were ready and they’d do bloody anything,” he told Indiewire in 2019. “The problem I have with most action scenes today is they are too designed. I can’t shoot this if I can’t create a sustainable environment for my actors to work in. I wanted to create a place, a playground the actors could get so immersed in it that they were in the real thing.”