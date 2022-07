Will George R.R. Martin Make a Cameo?

The author revealed during the SDCC panel that he would not even visit the set until finishing The Winds of Winter, the next book in the Game of Thrones saga (known to readers as A Song of Ice and Fire).

“You may not know but there’s this book that I’m writing, it’s a little late,” Martin joked. “I don’t see me visiting a set or doing anything until I finish and deliver that book.”