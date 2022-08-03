Will There Be Depictions of Sexual Violence?

Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022 that the series “pulls back” on sexual content but that “violence against women is still very much a part” of the Game of Throne’s world.

“[We] don’t shy away from it,” he revealed. “If anything, we’re going to shine a light on that aspect. You can’t ignore the violence that was perpetrated on women by men in that time. It shouldn’t be downplayed and it shouldn’t be glorified.”

The following month, however, executive producer Sara Hess clarified to Vanity Fair that sexual violence, in particular, will not be depicted on the show. “We handle one instance off-screen, and instead show the aftermath and impact on the victim and the mother of the perpetrator,” she explained.

“I think what our show does, and what I’m proud of, is that we choose to focus on the violence against women that is inherent in a patriarchal system,” Hess continued. “We don’t shy away from the fact that our female leads in the first half of the show are coerced and manipulated into doing the will of adult men.This is done not necessarily by those we would define as rapists or abusers, but often by generally well-meaning men who are unable to see that what they are doing is traumatic and oppressive, because the system that they all live in normalizes it.”