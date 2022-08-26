RHOBH’s Erika Jayne: I Offered to Apologize to Garcelle’s Son ‘In Person’

Erika Attempts to Make It Right With Jax

Two days after Jax asked for RHOBH viewers to stop harassing him, Jayne defended herself and attempted to make amends. “I want everyone to know this,” the Georgia native, 51, wrote via her Instagram Story. When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person. But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this.”

She continued: “I did not hire bots to attack Jax and my offer to apologize to him in person still stands.”

Hours earlier, Jayne came under fire when she agreed with a fan who wrote, “I didn’t see Bravo making every post about leaving kids alone when the woke mob was coming after your son for being Law Enforcement in 2020.” The reality star replied, “Exactly.”