Kandi Burruss Sounds Off

“I just thought that was horrible,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star exclusively told Us on August 29, after learning about the drama. “I did reach out to Garcelle basically letting her know, like, ‘I don’t know if you saw this information, but you should know what’s going on.’ Because people go too far on this show.”

Kandi explained that it’s “terrible” when one of the Bravo star’s children gets caught in the crossfire. “I’m just glad that Garcelle is a lady. She’s a lady,” she continued. “You know what I mean? Because me, I’m not.”

After speaking with Garcelle, Kandi revealed that the RHOBH star was “definitely shocked, appalled” and “disappointed” at what had transpired. “From her point, you know, like why would somebody do that to her? For the sake [of] this drama that we have on this TV show basically,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Girl, bye.’”