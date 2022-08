The Rest of the ‘RHOBH’ Cast Show Their Support

After Rinna and her beau commented on the matter, the rest of the Beverly Hills cast each reshared the original Bravo post via Instagram.

Others, including Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton all responded to Garcelle’s initial call-out in the comments section. “NOT OK!” Kemsley, 46, snapped while Hilton, 63, called the behavior “disgusting and unacceptable.”