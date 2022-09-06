Julia Missed Her Family While Filming
Clooney brought his wife, Amal Clooney, and their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, to Bali while shooting the film. However, Roberts was separated from her family during the process.
“The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair,” the Erin Brockovich star told The New York Times in September. “We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest I’ve ever been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent that much time by myself since I was 25.”
The Michael Clayton actor told the outlet just how difficult it was for his costar’s husband, Danny Moder, and their children — twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and son Henry, 15 — to visit.
"When Danny and the kids did come visit, that meant they had to fly into Sydney and quarantine for two weeks by themselves before she could see them," Clooney explained.