Ben Foster

After playing loveable loser Berke Landers, Foster went on to play Russell Corwin in the HBO series Six Feet Under. Over the years, he’s starred in everything from X-Men: The Last Stand and Alpha Dogs to 3:10 to Yuma and Lone Survivor. In February 2013, Foster replaced Shia LaBeouf in the Broadway show Orphans after the Even Stevens star left during rehearsals due to an alleged conflict with costar Alec Baldwin. He was nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award and an Independent Spirit Award for his performance in Hell or High Water in 2016 and is slated to star in Hustle opposite Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah. He will also join Will Smith in Empancipation.

In 2012, Foster began dating Robin Wright and the pair got engaged two years later. Though the duo called it quits in November 2014, they reconciled in early 2015 before ending their engagement for good in August 2015. In October 2016, he announced his engagement to That 70’s Show alum Laura Prepon. They welcomed a daughter in August 2017 and tied the knot in June 2018. Prepon gave birth to their second child, a boy, in February 2020.