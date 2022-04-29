Colin Hanks

The Eldest son of actor Tom Hanks, Colin began acting in 1999 when he was cast in Roswell. After appearing in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, he landed the lead role of Shaun Brumder in 2002’s Orange County and later starred in King Kong and The House Bunny. He’s made appearances in shows like Mad Men, Dexter and Happy Endings, in which he played a parody of himself. In 2010, Colin starred in the The Good Guys alongside Bradley Whitford. Four years later, he was cast as Officer Gus Grimly in the first season of FX’s Fargo. In 2017 and 2019, respectively, he played an adult Alex Vreeke in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Colin married New York publicist Samantha Bryant in May 2010, and the pair welcomed two daughters in 2011 and 2013.