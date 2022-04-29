Coolio

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper makes a small — but memorable — cameo in Get Over It. He released his fourth album, Coolio.com, in 2001 and followed that up with 2003’s El Cool Magnifico, 2006’s The Return of the Gangsta, 2008’s Steal Hear, 2009’s From the Bottom 2 the Top and 2017’s Long Live the Thief. In 2009, Coolio was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother. He competed on Ultimate Big Brother one year later. The California native came in second place on the Food Network series Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off in 2012 and performed on ABC’s Greatest Hits in 2016.

In September 2016, Coolio was arrested for attempting to pass through security in LAX with a loaded firearm in his bag. He was placed on a 3-year probation and ordered to serve 45 days of community service. The following year, he was denied entry into Singapore upon landing at Changi International Airport.