Dunst was cast as girl-next-door love interest Kelly Woods shortly after starring in the iconic cheerleading film Bring It On. She followed it up with 2002’s Spider-Man, opposite Tobey Maguire, and its two sequels in 2004 and 2007, respectively. Dunst starred in Sofia Coppola‘s Marie Antoinette in 2006, worked with Lars von Trier on 2011’s Melancholia and worked with writer-director Leslye Hedland on the anti-rom-com Bachelorette. In 2015, she starred as Peggy Blumquist in the second season of the FX anthology Fargo before returning to TV in 2019 for On Becoming a God in Central Florida. In 2022, the New Jersey native earned her first Oscar nomination for her performance in The Power of the Dog.

She met fiancé Jesse Plemons on the set of Fargo and the couple got engaged in 2017. They welcomed son Ennis in May 2018 and a second baby boy in May 2021. Plemons was also Oscar nominated for his work in The Power of the Dog, which they starred in together.