Martin Short

By the time Short took on the role of the under appreciated “genius” Dr. Desmond Forrest Oates, he was already a legend in the comedy scene thanks to his runs on both SCTV and Saturday Night Live. In the years following Get Over It, he did voiceover work in films like The Spiderwick Chronicles, Frankenweenie, The Addams Family and The Whilloughbys. From 2001 until 2003, he brought his SNL character Jiminy Glick to the small screen in Primetime Glick. He’s made cameos on TV shows of various genres over the years, from Weeds to How I Met Your Mother to The Morning Show. In 2014, he played Lou Cannon on John Mulaney‘s short-lived sitcom, Mulaney, and hosted the Maya & Marty variety series with Maya Rudolph in 2016. He began starring opposite Steve Martin and Selena Gomez on the Hulu mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building in 2021.

Short met Canadian actress Nancy Dolman in 1972, when they both performed in a production of Godspell. They tied the knot in 1980, and Dolman stepped back from show business in 1995 to raise their three children: Katherine, Oliver and Henry. She died of ovarian cancer in August 2010.