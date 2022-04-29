Melissa Sagemiller

The Washington, D.C. native made her acting debut as queen bee Allison before starring in the 2001 horror flick Soul Survivors and the cheesy teen comedy Sorority Boys in 2002. Three years later, she was cast on the Showtime drama Sleeper Cell. Sagemiller joined the legal drama Raising the Bar in 2008 and joined Law & Order: SVU as A.D.A. Gillian Hardwicke in 2010. She’s also appeared on Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Sagemiller got engaged to actor Alex Nesic in 2006, and the couple share two children. In October 2017, Sagemiller alleged that she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein while making Get Over It, which was distributed by Miramax. “I was definitely talking about it when we would go out with the cast because I was trying to warn the other girls, and I was trying to be tough about it and make a joke about it,” she told the Huffington Post at the time. “I will definitely say that the whole atmosphere with my agents there at the time, and with everyone in the business, … was like, ‘Don’t cause any trouble. Don’t say anything. You’re not going to be that girl because it will definitely hurt your career.'” Weinstein has never responded to the accusations.