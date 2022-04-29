Shane West

West stole hearts with his good looks (and faux British accent) in Get Over It, which marked the beginning of his reign as one of the biggest teen heartthrobs of the decade. In addition to 2000’s Whatever It Takes, West is best known for starring as Landon Carter in 2002’s A Walk to Remember. In 2004, he joined ER in its 11th season as Ray Barnett and left after the end of season 13. He returned for several episodes during the show’s 15th and final season. In 2010, he was cast in the CW spy series Nikita, which he starred in for three seasons. In 2014, he joined the WGN America series Salem and was cast as Eduoardo Dorrance in the final season of Gotham in 2017.

West was the lead singer of the pop punk band Johnny Was for several years early in his career before being asked to tour with legendary punk band The Germs in 2005. His final show with the band was in 2009. In 2015, he formed the Twilight Creeps and the band released their first album one year later. Their second album was released in February 2019.