Sisqo

Sisquó — born Mark Althavan Andrews — took on the role of Berke’s buddy Dennis two years after he released the hit single “Thong Song,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His next single, “Incomplete,” went to No. 1. He hosted the dance competition Sisqós Shakedown on MTV before filming Get Over It and 2002’s Snow Dogs. He released his second album, Return of the Dragon, in June 2001, which eventually went platinum, and reunited with his rap group Dru Hill in 2002. Sisquó has appeared on several reality shows in the years that followed, including Gone Country in 2008 and Celebrity Big Brother in 2010. He released his third album in 2010 and continued to tour both as a solo act and as a member of Dru Hill through the 2010s. Sisquó competed on American Song Contest in 2022, representing Maryland.

Sisquo welcomed a daughter, Shaione Andrews, in 1995. He married wife Elizabeth Pham in 2018.