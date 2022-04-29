Zoe Saldana

After making her film debut in 2000’s Center Stage, the New York native played Allison’s BFF Maggie in Get Over It in 2001 and starred opposite Britney Spears in Crossroads one year later. After working on Drumline, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and Guess Who, Saldana landed two major roles in 2009: Nyota Uhura in Star Trek and Neytiri in Avatar. She reprised her roles in for both franchises and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. In 2016, she appeared in the controversial Nina Simone biopic Nina, a gig she apologized for taking in August 2020. She will return for Avatar: The Way of Water, which will be released in December 2022.

Saldana began dating artist Marco Perego in March 2013 and the duo got married just three months later. They welcomed twin boys in November 2014, as well as a third son in February 2017.