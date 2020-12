Alex Borstein (Drella)

In the first season of Gilmore Girls, the Illinois native brings the laughs as the harpist at Lorelai’s Independence Inn. She also played Emily’s eccentric stylist, Miss Celine, and was married to Douglas from 1999 to 2017. Borstein went on to appear in another one of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s acclaimed series, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, which premiered in 2017.