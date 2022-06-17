Milo Ventimiglia

Ventimiglia’s Jess Mariano appeared in Stars Hollow in 2001 as Rory’s second love — the bad boy who loved to read. While on the series, Ventimiglia was part of the American Dreams cast as well. In 2006, he appeared on The Bedford Diaries and landed the role of Peter Petrelli on Heroes. In 2011, the California native voiced Wolverine in the animated Wolverine series and also starred on Chosen and The Whispers. He played Jack Pearson on This Is Us from 2016 until the drama’s 2022 finale — and appeared in the Gilmore Girls revival.