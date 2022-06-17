Sean Gunn

Gunn went from playing Stars Hollow’s lovable weirdo for seven years to playing Vincent “Rooster” Russo on the short-lived show, October Road. Once that ended, the Missouri native appeared on episodes of Bunheads and Glee before playing Jason on H+ in 2012. In 2014, Gunn landed the role of Kraglin/On-Set Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy, which he reprised for its 2017 sequel. He also played the character in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. In 2019, the actor married Natasha Halevi.