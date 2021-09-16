Yanic Truesdale

The Canadian actor played Michel Gerard, the concierge at the Independence Inn who later joined Lorelai and Sookie when they opened the Dragonfly Inn. Following his stint on the hit WB show, he appeared on numerous shows, including The Fixer, and French-Canadian series, Mauvais Karma and La théorie du K.O. In 2020, he portrayed Stephen in The Wedding Planners show and Étienne in Les Mecs. In 2021, he reunited with former Dragonfly Inn colleague Melissa McCarthy as they filmed the forthcoming God’s Favorite Idiot series for Netflix.