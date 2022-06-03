Always Lorelai

Fresh off his divorce, Luke was willing to put in the work to find love, thanks to a self-help tape. After visualizing Lorelai’s face while listening, Luke understood the extent of his feelings. He first asked Lorelai out in season 4’s “Last Week Fights, This Week Tights” episode during the Renaissance Faire-themed wedding of his sister Liz Danes (Kathleen Wilhoite) and T.J. (Michael DeLuise). The pair shared a sweet waltz and planned a second date to the movies, which Lorelai couldn’t stop thinking about days later.