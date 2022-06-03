Always There

Lorelai’s estranged father, Richard Gilmore (Herrmann), suffered a heart attack during season 1’s Christmas episode. Despite an ongoing feud with both her father and mother Emily (Bishop), Lorelai was frazzled thinking of his mortality. Lorelai, who spent the holiday festivities at the diner eating a Santa Burger made by Luke, found solace in her pal after she received the news. Luke even drove Lorelai to the hospital without a second thought, waiting with her until Richard was alert and stable post-surgery.