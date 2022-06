April in the Middle

Despite Lorelai and Luke planning a June 3 wedding and renovating her beloved house, things took a turn when the unexpected arrival of the daughter he never met breezes into town. While Luke gets to know April (Vanessa Marano), he hides the paternity shocker from his fiancée. Lorelai eventually finds out after she stops by the diner and sees April refilling salt shakers. As a result, the engaged pair get into an explosive fight in the town square.