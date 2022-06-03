Keeper of the Coffee

The series — which later aired its final original seasons on The CW — began with Lorelai entering Luke’s Diner, pleading with Luke to pour her another cup of coffee. Already well-established friends, Luke was hesitant to feed Lorelai’s caffeine addiction since she already drank multiple cups at home.

While the pilot’s diner scene was the pair’s first onscreen interaction, the characters’ story first began eight years earlier. Luke recounted in season 5 that Lorelai, in a hurry, stormed into the diner asking for coffee and interrupted his daily service. She asked him for his birthday, found his coordinating star sign and horoscope in the local paper and scribbled: “You will meet an annoying woman today. Give her coffee and she will go away.”