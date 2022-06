New Love?

Unaware of Luke’s intentions, Lorelai eventually sparked a connection with one of Rory’s teachers at the Chilton School, Max Medina. After an on-and-off romance, the pair got engaged in season 2. Luke, ever a supportive friend, even carved a wooden chuppah for the nuptials. (Lorelai eventually broke off her engagement after realizing she wasn’t fully in love with Max.)