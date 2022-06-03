Sealed With a Kiss

The big one! Lorelai invites her loved ones for a test-run weekend of the Dragonfly — including Luke, who invested in the property — during the season 4 finale. After presenting Lorelai with a beautiful bouquet, Luke works up the nerve to kiss his crush after urging her to “just stand still.” However, their moment is cut short by a naked Kirk (Sean Gunn) running across the lobby.

“It was a big deal on set and it was a big moment. There were a lot of people from Warner Bros. — executives — that came on the soundstage to watch that moment,” Patterson recalled to Us of the smooch in January 2018. “Because that was a big deal and everybody knew it. And we just wanted to get it right. I know it’s hard to screw up a kiss but there is a little more that goes into it. You don’t want to do it too hard or too passionately. You want the right tone of the kiss.”