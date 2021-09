Another Reboot?

“Sure. The thing is this, I can’t ever get away from it,” Ventimiglia said of coming back for more Gilmore Girls. “For me, knowing that you and Lauren [Graham] and Alexis and probably just about everybody else on the show would show up, and on top of it, it would probably be Dan and Amy there writing their asses off. It’s like, why wouldn’t I? It would feel like [I’m] there for the right reasons versus the wrong reasons.”