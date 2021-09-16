Highs and Lows of Jess Mariano

Ventimiglia revealed his favorite and least favorite thing about his character was “one in the same” — his confidence. “He had a lot of confidence, and he had a lot of insecurities. And he had to find his way back to that center, back to that middle,” he explained. “It made him complex. It made him have to discover the sides of his existence that were constantly battling inside of him.”

The Art of Racing the Rain star added: “The exposure to the vulnerability but yet the bravado of, ‘No, I know exactly the answer to these 20 questions, because I’m kind of a kid genius.’ Those are my favorite sides of Jess. And I liked when he would allow that vulnerability to happen and he was rewarded for it.”