How He Approached Acting in His 20s

The Second Act star compared his time as Jess to portraying Jack on This Is Us, saying he always leans into whatever character he’s working on.

“I enjoy Jack Pearson as much as I enjoyed playing Jess. I really put myself into a character wholly. I immerse myself into it. When cut is called, I get to step away and be myself,” Ventimiglia explained. “When I was 24, 24, 26, playing Jess I was completely invested. As I’m in my 40s now, playing Jack, I am completely invested in Jack. Six years deep, the nice thing about a guy like Jack and what I was able to experience with Jess as well, was knowing these men so deeply and so intimately that I was acting on instinct.”