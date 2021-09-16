How He Really Feels About Jess and Rory’s Relationship

“It’s been a while since I’ve thought about Jess and Rory’s relationship. Things are complicated when you are young. I think Jess and Rory are what they needed at the moment from each other, at the same time, it didn’t work out,” Ventimiglia said. “They went in different directions and that’s OK too. That’s kind of great. I think what I did always appreciate about the two of them, [was] outside of what anybody wanted to put onto those two, they kind of made their own world, and I think that’s pretty cool.”

The TV star noted, “There is always going to be outside influences … but really that’s just people giving you their version of what they think your life should be. I think Jess and Rory found really kind of found their own world. And it lasted beyond them romantically as teenagers to where they had an actual friendship as young adults.”