Magical Lot Memories

“There were so many things that would come through that lot. I remember being on that lot and seeing George Clooney and Anthony Edwards playing basketball,” the Heroes alum said of working on the Warner Bros. lot back in the day. “You knew Tom Cruise was shooting a movie. You’d walk past the Friends set to get to our set and trailers. You’d see them. What a magical time. And then thinking to myself as a young actor, ‘Wow, I’ve got a concrete slab that has my name on it on the Warner Bros. lot. I’m 24 years old, this is unbelievable.’”

Patterson noted it was “cool” for him too and he was in his 40s. “I remember when they were doing Ocean’s Eleven or Twelve or Thirteen, which ever one it was. And they were right across the street from my [trailer],” he remembered. “Brad Pitt and Clooney pulled up in their motorcycles. Al Pacino’s trailer was cattycorner from my trailer. I went over there and tried to meet him. It did not go well.”