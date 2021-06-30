Jess, Logan or Dean? ‘Gilmore Girls’ Stars Share Which Team They’re On 

There’s a very specific question that’s been plaguing Us since the early 2000s: who should Rory have ended up with on Gilmore Girls?

To be fair, it’s a very hard question. First, we have Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), dubbed by some fans as the sweetest first boyfriend there ever was. Then, there’s the one some view as the perfect brainy bad-boy, Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), who seemed to understand our heroine Rory (Alexis Bledel) on both an emotional and intellectual level. And who could forget the wealthy and charming Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), who swept Rory off her feet during their time at Yale?

Luckily, the cast of Gilmore Girls — who some might argue know the characters best — have weighed in on the never-ending Team Jess/Logan/Dean debate over the years.

When it comes to the boyfriends themselves, the actors’ answers might surprise fans. In April 2021, Ventimiglia and Padalecki reignited the conversation when they revealed they were partial to each other’s roles.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ventimiglia showed off a sign in his office which read, “I [heart] DEAN 4EVER.” Soon after, Padalecki responded to the This Is Us actor on Instagram with an “I [heart] JESS 4EVER” sign of his own.

“Little bit of @gilmoregirls homeboy love!” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Czuchry, for his part, agrees with Padalecki. Still, he has some sweet things to say about his character’s relationship with the show’s leading lady.

“Logan, no matter what happens moving forward, will always love Rory,” the Good Wife alum told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2016.

Regarding Miss Gilmore herself, Bledel hasn’t announced her final decision when it comes to her beaus — a good thing, because we’re still holding out hope for another revival someday.

After Andy Cohen asked the Handmaid’s Tale star who she’d like to see her character end up with during a May 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Bledel seemed to know exactly what to say before ultimately deciding to plead the fifth.

“J … eagan? I can’t single somebody out,” she said.

Scroll to discover what other members of the Gilmore Girls cast have to say when it comes to the timeless debate: