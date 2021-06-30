Jess, Logan or Dean? ‘Gilmore Girls’ Stars Share Which Team They’re On 

David Sutcliffe: Team Dean

Father knows best? Sutcliffe (Christopher Hayden) thinks his onscreen daughter’s first love was her best love — even though he doubts Rory and Dean would end up together.

“I’m partial to, who’s the first boyfriend? … Dean. I was going to say Jess, but I mean Dean. You know, I liked all the young actors that played her boyfriends. I know they’re not going to end up together but, Rory and Dean seem like a good couple,” he said during a June 2016 USA Today interview.