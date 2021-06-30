Jess, Logan or Dean? ‘Gilmore Girls’ Stars Share Which Team They’re On 

Keiko Agena: Team Jess

Agena, who played Rory’s bestie Lane Kim on the show, also likes Jess best.

“I am Team Jess,” she said during a June 2021 appearance on Patterson’s “I Am All In” podcast. “I say that because I always felt that the main problem with Jess is that he needed to mature and find some vulnerability. I thought that was his only flaw — and it’s a big flaw — but that was something that would happen over time. I thought that with their chemistry together and the way that they matched intellectually their love for each other seemed genuine. And I didn’t think that once he grew up that he would ever cheat on Rory or that sort of thing, whereas I always questioned Logan. That’s the downside of Logan, and Dean was never the right match for her.”