Lauren Graham: Undecided … Kind Of

While Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) hasn’t said for sure who she’d want her onscreen daughter to end up with, she knows who she’d pick for herself.

“Milo. I’m a brunette person. Milo Ventimiglia,” she said during a June 2015 WWHL appearance after she was asked which of Rory’s boyfriends she’d want to hook up with in real life.