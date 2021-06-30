Jess, Logan or Dean? ‘Gilmore Girls’ Stars Share Which Team They’re On 

Matt Czuchry: Team Jess

The actor revealed his choice during the 2015 panel as well, saying at the time that he was “team Jess.” However, he also noted that he thinks the boys “each brought something out in Rory that she needed at the time.”

After 2016’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life left off on a cliffhanger when Rory revealed she was pregnant, Czuchry told Us exclusively that, while he knows who the baby’s father is, he’ll never tell.

“[Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] and [executive producer Dan Palladino], they told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.’ And I never have because one, that’s for them to say. Ultimately this is Amy and Dan’s show and it’s [Lauren Graham’s] show and it’s Alexis’ show. It’s not mine. And so, for me, it doesn’t feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be,” he said in January 2021. “Also, if we do come back, they may change their minds. So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I’ve never said what they told me on set.”