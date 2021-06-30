Jess, Logan or Dean? ‘Gilmore Girls’ Stars Share Which Team They’re On 

Scott Patterson: Team Jess

Family over everything! Patterson (Luke Danes) is unabashedly team Jess.

“He’s my nephew! I love the kid, you know, he’s blood. I like Milo a lot. Not that I don’t like Jared or Matt, it’s just, I worked with him a lot and I always enjoyed it,” Patterson told Us exclusively in May 2021. “I was like a combo of Dean and Jess when I was growing up. I was soulful and poetic, but I also had that sort of edgy kind of Kerouac thing.”

He continued, “I just think that character [of Logan] is so smug. … Yes, I think in her DNA, she probably needs that, because she’s a Gilmore, right? But I don’t know. I think to honor how her mother brought her up, I think it’s a little more Jess.”