Jess, Logan or Dean? ‘Gilmore Girls’ Stars Share Which of Rory’s Boyfriends She Should’ve Ended Up With

By
Jess, Logan or Dean? ‘Gilmore Girls’ Stars Share Which Team They’re On 
Scott Patterson: Team Jess

Family over everything! Patterson (Luke Danes) is unabashedly team Jess.

“He’s my nephew! I love the kid, you know, he’s blood. I like Milo a lot. Not that I don’t like Jared or Matt, it’s just, I worked with him a lot and I always enjoyed it,” Patterson told Us exclusively in May 2021. “I was like a combo of Dean and Jess when I was growing up. I was soulful and poetic, but I also had that sort of edgy kind of Kerouac thing.”

He continued, “I just think that character [of Logan] is so smug. … Yes, I think in her DNA, she probably needs that, because she’s a Gilmore, right? But I don’t know. I think to honor how her mother brought her up, I think it’s a little more Jess.”

