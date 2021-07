Sean Gunn: Team Logan

Someone has to be team Logan, right? Well, Kirk was always an odd one, anyway.

“Dean fetishized Rory. He treated her like an object. Jess belittled Rory. He was condescending to her. Logan, despite all his faults as a human being, treated Rory as an equal,” Gunn (Kirk Gleason) explained during a May 2021 appearance on “I Am All In.”