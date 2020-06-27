Hugh Hefner

Hefner had two onscreen roles in 2011 after The Girls Next Door ended, during which he lent his voice for the film Hop and on The Playboy Club series. The publishing mogul married Harris in 2012, but their marriage concluded when he died at the Playboy mansion in 2017.

Hefner was 91 when he passed away from sepsis. He is survived by his widow and his four children: daughter Christie and sons David, Marston and Cooper. His youngest son, Cooper, succeeded him as the chief creative officer of Playboy in 2016, but he stepped down three years later.