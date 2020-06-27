Kendra Wilkinson

Wilkinson starred in her own E! reality series, Kendra, from 2009 to 2011. Thereafter, she landed another reality series that aired for six seasons on WE tv, titled Kendra on Top. She appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Wife Swap and Dancing With the Stars, but she also dabbled in scripted TV roles on The Mindy Project and made a cameo in Scary Movie 5. Additionally, the California native authored two books: Sliding Into Home in 2010 and Being Kendra in 2011.

Wilkinson was married to Hank Baskett from 2009 to 2018. They welcomed son Hank in 2009 and daughter Alijah in 2014.