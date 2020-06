Harry Shum Jr

The singer landed a leading role on Shadowhunters following the end of Glee, and starred on the series from 2016 to 2019. He has since starred in many movies and TV series, including Crazy Rich Asians, Tell Me a Story and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. In 2015, he married dancer Shelby Rabara and the pair welcomed a daughter, Xia, in 2019.