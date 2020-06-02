‘Glee’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jane Lynch

The actress — who already had an impressive resume before taking on Glee — continued her acting career after the show’s end. In 2013, she began hosting NBC’s Hollywood Game Night, which has earned her two Emmy Awards. She debuted a cabaret show, See Jane Sing, in 2015, and released a holiday album, A Swingin’ Little Christmas, the following year. She later landed a guest role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in which she won an Emmy for. In 2020, she starred in season 1 of Netflix’s Space Force.