Jenna Ushkowitz

After Glee, Ushkowitz pursued a stage career, briefly starring in Broadway’s Waitress and appearing in The 24 Hour Plays. In 2018, she won a Tony Award for her producer role of Once on This Island. She has since starred in Yellow Fever, Hello Again and 1 Night in San Diego. The actress got engaged to David Stanley in August 2020 after dating for two years. The following July, they tied the knot.