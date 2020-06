Lea Michele

After Glee wrapped, Michele went on to star in Scream Queens in 2015 and landed a role on ABC’s The Mayor in 2017. She released her debut album, Louder, in 2014 and her second, Places, in 2017. In 2019, she released a holiday album, Christmas in the City. She has also published two books, Brunette Ambition and You First: Journal Your Way to Your Best Life. Michele married Zandy Reich in March 2019 and the pair announced they’re expecting their first child in 2020.