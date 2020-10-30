Halloween

‘Good Morning America’ Cohosts Are Replaced by Cute Kids in Costume for Halloween 2020

By
‘Good Morning America’ Cohosts Are Replaced by Cute Kids in Costume for Halloween 2020
 Twitter (2)
4
1 / 4
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Ginger Zee

“Batman can move,” the California native joked from behind the camera.

Back to top