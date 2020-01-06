Pics Golden Globes 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage By Us Weekly Staff 7 hours ago Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon 24 25 / 24 Chatty Dame Mirren, 74, caught up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge near the Moët & Chandon bar. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News