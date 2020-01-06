Pics

Golden Globes 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

By
Portia de Rossi and Margot Robbie Inside the Golden Globes 2020
 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon
24
25 / 24

Hug It Out

Portia de Rossi embraced Robbie on the side of the red carpet.

Back to top