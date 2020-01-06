Pics

Golden Globes 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

By
Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep Inside the Golden Globes 2020
 Presley Ann/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial
24
25 / 24

Leading Ladies

Meryl Streep stopped to chat with Helen Mirren as guests around them drank Icelandic Glacial water.

Back to top