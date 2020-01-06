Pics Golden Globes 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage By Us Weekly Staff 7 hours ago Presley Ann/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial 24 25 / 24 Leading Ladies Meryl Streep stopped to chat with Helen Mirren as guests around them drank Icelandic Glacial water. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News