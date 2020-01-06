Pics

Golden Globes 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

By
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Inside the Golden Globes 2020
 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon
24
25 / 24

Lucky in Love

Rami Malek and Boynton, 25, smirked for the cameras.

Back to top