Exclusive

Inside the Golden Globes 2020 Afterparties: From Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock’s Bonding to Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s PDA

By
Ben Platt Billy Porter and Ryan Murphy Golden Globes 2020 After Parties
 Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
35
36 / 35

Ryan’s Angels

Ben Platt and Billy Porter spent time with TV creator Ryan Murphy at the Netflix party.

 

Back to top